Crashed Truckload of Slimy Hagfish Will be Remembered Always

|
Tuesday July 18, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Jul-17-2017 22:00TweetFollow @OregonNews
Crashed Truckload of Slimy Hagfish Will be Remembered AlwaysBonnie King Salem-News.com
Last Thursday, Oregon coast travelers learned that when Hagfish become stressed, they secrete a slime. That'll be hard to forget.
(LINCOLN CITY, Ore.) - When Oregon State Police and emergency workers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at noon last Thursday, little did they know that there was a slime-fest waiting.
It all began when a 1993 Mitsubishi truck, driven by 59-year old Salvatore J. Tragale, from Lincoln City, was traveling northbound on US Highway 101 near milepost 131. Tragale was approaching roadway construction being completed by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
An ODOT flagger had northbound traffic stopped, but Tragale was unable to stop the vehicle- or the load he was hauling.
The Mitsubishi was loaded with thirteen containers of a net weight of 7500 pounds of hagfish (commonly known as slime eels). The transfer of weight caused one of the containers to come off the truck bed and fly across the highway into the southbound lane.
The other containers separated from the bed of the truck and spilled onto the highway. As a result, the flat bed completely separated from the frame of the truck.
When the container struck the southbound vehicles, it caused a chain reaction pushing four vehicles into each other. The first vehicle to be struck by the container was a 2017 Nissan driven by 64-year old Kim Randall, from Sun Lakes, Arizona.
The Nissan was pushed backward into a brown Honda CRV, driven by 37-year old Rachel A. Craven, from Toledo. The CRV then pushed into a white Ford Focus driven by 33-year old Kristine Torp, and her passenger 30-year old Melissa Waage, both from Norway.
Finally the Focus pushed into a 2017 Ford F150 driven by 67-year old Kevin White, and his passengers 31-year old Brandon White and 70-year old Donna White, all from Tigard. Fortunately, there were only minor injuries reported from the first vehicle, the 2017 Nissan.
When Hagfish become stressed, they secrete a slime, which can be seen in the photos (see below) on the vehicles and on the highway. The highway was closed for several hours while Depoe Bay Fire worked at cleaning up the highway by hosing the Hagfish and slime off the roadway.
Now Oregon has something new that people will think of when they hear where you're from. No longer will it just be the state where we blew up the whale, or where the Simpson's were from. No, now we've got the "slime eels crash" to be remembered by. It'll make an interesting story, to be sure.
Photos: Oregon State Police
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Articles for July 17, 2017 | Articles for July 18, 2017
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.