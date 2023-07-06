Former Boy Scout Leader Arrested for Sex Crimes Against a Minor

|
Wednesday July 12, 2023
|
Former Boy Scout Leader Arrested for Sex Crimes Against a MinorSalem-News.com
Heck was taken into custody when he expected to meet the victim but was instead met by detectives.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem Police Special Victims Unit detectives arrested 56-year old Terry James Heck on Thursday, July 6, 2023 as part of an investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor over a period of several years.
Detectives learned Heck was a leader with the Boy Scouts organization in 2017 when abuse of the then‑11-year-old victim occurred and exhibited stalking behavior via social media in the years that followed.
As part of the investigation, a detective, posing as the minor child, exchanged communications with Heck on the social media platform which resulted in numerous messages of a sexual nature.
Heck was taken into custody yesterday evening as part of an arrangement he made to meet the victim but was instead met by detectives.
Heck was booked into the Marion County Jail on the following charges:
Next for Heck are arraignment proceedings at the Marion County Criminal Court Annex today at 2:30 p.m.
“We would like to speak to anyone who may have additional information about this case” added Lieutenant Matt Riddle of the Criminal Investigations Division. Additional information involving Heck should be directed to Detective Sabrina Hunter at 503-588-6050.
Our thanks to the staff of Liberty House, Salem’s child abuse assessment center for their assistance with this investigation.
Liberty House is an essential partner in law enforcement’s work to investigate and bring justice to the most vulnerable of our community. We invite the community to learn more about the organization’s information and resources.
Source: Marion County Sheriff
