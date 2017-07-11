Polk County Man Killed In Highway 99W 3-Vehicle Crash

(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - On Monday, July 3 at about 2:15 p.m., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 40, just south of McMinnville.

Initial investigation revealed a 2003 Pontiac Sunfire was northbound on Highway 99W and was slowing or had stopped to make a left turn onto SW Durham Lane.

Following the Pontiac was a 1993 Ford F250 pickup towing a small utility trailer. The Ford was unable to stop and rear-ended the Pontiac.

The Pontiac was spun into the southbound lane where it was struck broadside by a southbound 2007 Toyota Sequoia. After the collision the Ford left the highway, struck a parked car in a driveway, then a house.

The driver of the Pontiac, 24-year old Billie King, of Falls City was transported by ground ambulance to Salem hospital. The front passenger in the Pontiac, 29-year old Jeremy King, also of Falls City, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two juveniles, a 7-year old female and a 3-year old male were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota, 62-year old Kris Painter, of Amity, was checked by medical personnel at the scene but not transported. 82-year old Shirley Robins, of Portland was taken by ground ambulance to Salem hospital.

59-year old Laurie Painter, of Amity was taken by air ambulance to Salem hospital, and 27-year old Brittany Painter, also of Amity was taken by ground ambulance to Salem hospital.

The driver of the Ford, 24-year old Justin Sauers, of Amity, was taken by ground ambulance to McMinnville hospital.

Highway 99W was closed for about six hours with an established detour in place. OSP was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, McMinnville Police, McMinnville Fire, and Sheridan Fire.

Source: Oregon State Police

