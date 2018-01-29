Erratic Motorhome Leads to Officer Involved Shooting

|
Monday January 29, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jan-29-2018 10:45TweetFollow @OregonNews
Erratic Motorhome Leads to Officer Involved ShootingSalem-News.com
Shots were fired but no one sustained gunshot injuries.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Four Salem Police Officers were involved in a line-of-duty shooting following a dangerous incident in which a motorhome struck two police patrol vehicles.
It all began Saturday afternoon, about 12:54 (January 27) when a motorist reported a very large motorhome being operated in a dangerous and erratic manner on Highway 22 near Lancaster Dr SE in Salem.
The complainant reported the driver of the motorhome was driving at dangerous speeds and cutting off other traffic.
Responding officers located the motorhome on Kansas St NE. The motorhome struck the front of Corporal Andrew Connolly's patrol vehicle with such force that the airbags on Cpl Connolly's vehicle deployed, then it fled the scene.
Corporal Mark Seyfried soon located the motorhome on D St NE, then the motorhome drove in reverse and struck Cpl Seyfried's vehicle and again fled.
Officers deployed spike strips, eventually flattening some of the motorhome's tires, causing it to come to a stop on Hawthorne Ave NE south of Market St NE.
The driver, 61-year old Roy Victor Devoursney of Salem, exited the vehicle and refused to comply with officers' commands, resulting in the deployment of a taser and then officers took him into custody.
Sergeant James Welsh, Corporal Andrew Connolly, Corporal Mark Seyfried and Officer Pence Hodges all fired at the suspect during the incident.
These officers will be placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure while the incident is being investigated. This leave is not disciplinary in nature, but is common in situations where officers become involved in extremely traumatic events in the line of duty.
The suspect was not shot during the incident, but was transported to Salem Health for other injuries he sustained. Corporal Connolly and Corporal Seyfried were also injured when the motorhome struck their patrol vehicles. They were transported to Salem Health for treatment and released.
The Oregon State Police and the Marion County District Attorney's Office will be coordinating and conducting this investigation. This is standard procedure for the Salem Police Department to request the Oregon State Police conduct an independent investigation of incidents of this nature.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Oregon State Police Regional Communications Center at 503-375-3555.
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Salem | Oregon | Traffic | Most Commented on
Articles for January 28, 2018 | Articles for January 29, 2018 |
|googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.