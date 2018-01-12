Multiple Gunshots Leave Man Dead in Newberg Friday Night

The man who died was identified on scene as 30-year old Jack Alan Burnell, he had been living in Newberg about a year.

(NEWBERG, Ore.) - On Friday, January 12, 2018 at approximately 11:41 p.m., officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Main and E Second Street.

When the officers arrived they located a male that was deceased. It appears the male died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The next of kin notifications have been made. The man who died was identified on scene as 30-year old Jack Alan Burnell, originally from La Grande Oregon. Mr. Burnell has been living in the Newberg area for close to a year or so.

At this time there have not been any arrests in the case.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Response Team continue working to bring the person or persons responsible for the death of Mr. Burnell to justice. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Eubanks at 503-538-8321.

Source: Newberg-Dundee Police Dept.

