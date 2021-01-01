Waldport Man Indicted for Murder

|
Saturday January 16, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jan-14-2021 15:45TweetFollow @OregonNews
Waldport Man Indicted for MurderSalem-News.com
Jack Sigler was indicted on Murder in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree X4, and Theft in the 1st Degree
(LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore.) - Mark Campbell was murdered December 6, 2020 in Waldport, Oregon.
Today, a Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted 52-year old Jack E. Sigler, of Waldport, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree, four counts of Burglary in the First Degree and one count of Theft in the First Degree in connection with the death of Mr. Campbell.
About six weeks ago, December 6, 2020, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a burglary in progress at 1680 S. Crestline Drive, Apartment #3, Waldport, Oregon.
Upon arrival, deputies found Mark Campbell unresponsive inside the apartment. Mr. Campbell was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death was determined to be severe trauma received from multiple stab wounds.
The Lincoln County Major Crime Team conducted an extensive investigation into the death of Mark Campbell. Multiple witnesses were interviewed, physical evidence was gathered from several locations and submitted to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for forensic analysis.
On January 13, 2021, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab completed forensic analysis on physical evidence submitted, a Grand Jury proceeding was scheduled for the following day. The Grand Jury returned with an indictment on the listed charges.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received assistance in the criminal investigation from the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Unit (CID), Oregon State Police Forensics, City of Newport Police Department, City of Lincoln City Police Department and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Sheriff Curtis Landers would like to personally thank all the agencies involved in the investigation leading to the indictment in the tragic death of Mark Campbell. Sheriff Landers expresses his sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragedy in our community.
Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office
_________________________________________
Articles for January 13, 2021 | Articles for January 14, 2021 | Articles for January 15, 2021
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.