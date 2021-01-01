Waldport Man Indicted for Murder

Jack Sigler was indicted on Murder in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree X4, and Theft in the 1st Degree



Jack E. Sigler, of Waldport

Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff



(LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore.) - Mark Campbell was murdered December 6, 2020 in Waldport, Oregon.

Today, a Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted 52-year old Jack E. Sigler, of Waldport, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree, four counts of Burglary in the First Degree and one count of Theft in the First Degree in connection with the death of Mr. Campbell.

About six weeks ago, December 6, 2020, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a burglary in progress at 1680 S. Crestline Drive, Apartment #3, Waldport, Oregon.

Upon arrival, deputies found Mark Campbell unresponsive inside the apartment. Mr. Campbell was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death was determined to be severe trauma received from multiple stab wounds.

The Lincoln County Major Crime Team conducted an extensive investigation into the death of Mark Campbell. Multiple witnesses were interviewed, physical evidence was gathered from several locations and submitted to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for forensic analysis.

On January 13, 2021, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab completed forensic analysis on physical evidence submitted, a Grand Jury proceeding was scheduled for the following day. The Grand Jury returned with an indictment on the listed charges.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received assistance in the criminal investigation from the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Unit (CID), Oregon State Police Forensics, City of Newport Police Department, City of Lincoln City Police Department and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

Sheriff Curtis Landers would like to personally thank all the agencies involved in the investigation leading to the indictment in the tragic death of Mark Campbell. Sheriff Landers expresses his sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragedy in our community.

Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office

