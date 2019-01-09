SNc Channels:



5 Best Tips to Keep Your Office Germ-Free All Winter Make sure that your office is clean throughout the winter season



(SALEM, Ore.) - Winters can exact a heavy toll, not only from the perspective of slowing you down and trying to ensure that you stay inside your hours to enjoy the coziness and comforts, but also from the point of view of work places becoming extra hard to stay in. Another facet for the same is the increased chances of pathogen cross-contamination in offices. This is always a threat due to the shared environment in offices, and reaches peak levels in the influenza seasons. We tried to reach out to certain experts, and Picture Perfect Cleaning helped us in creating a 5 pointer strategy to make sure that our work places are clean this year: Disinfect everything in the office- Apart from disinfecting restrooms and washrooms; apply the chemical on all common touch points of the office, such as keyboards, doorknobs, phones, desks, chairs, switches, and many more. The disinfectants not only kill the harmful microorganisms but also delay the arrival of these pathogens. Constant disinfecting will ensure that the office space is germ-free. Clean the Air Vents extremely thoroughly- To prevent the office from turning into the Arctic, the doors and windows stay tightly shut. While this helps the workspace to stay warm and cozy, the air quality also goes down with too many people inhaling and exhaling the same air. To prevent the spreading of airborne disease, it is essential to properly clean all the air vents of the office. Fill the Janitorial Cart with the Cleaning Supplies after consulting the correct ones from them- The housekeeping department must keep in check the janitorial supplies stocked in the cart to ensure that none of the essential items are missing. The absence of proper sanitation supplies during the cleaning process breaks the workflow. The management must locate a wholesale janitorial supplier near the office to avoid wasting time getting janitorial supplies delivered during emergency situations such as these. Place mats at the entrance of the office and restrooms without an exception- A comprehensive floor mat placement system at the entrance and exit of the office and also in front of the restrooms can act as the first line of defense against the entry of harmful microorganisms. During winters people bring in ice, mud, slush, and snow on the sole of their shoes when they enter the office. A plastic mat will help in collecting as much debris as possible before they enter the workplace. Similarly, floors mats covering the entrances of restrooms will ensure that the dirty water is not distributed all over the office flooring, contaminating the workspace with pathogens. Make sure that the windows are clean- Dirty windows become cloudy and reduce the amount of sunlight let in the office. Natural light promotes positivity, helps heat up the workspace, and eliminates the amount of moisture found in the office, especially in carpets. Clean windows are also impressive towards new and regular customers. By following these winter cleaning tips, you can keep your office healthy, safe, and productive during the cold months to come. Cleaning the office can be a time-consuming process, so call in a professional cleaning service to help take the task off your hands and get the job done right. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

