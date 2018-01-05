12 Elk Killed in Crash on Oregon Hwy 26

|
Friday January 5, 2018
|
12 Elk Killed in Crash on Oregon Hwy 26Salem-News.com
Unbeknownst to drivers, highways often serve as animal trails in the dark of night.
(BANKS, Ore.) - On January 4, 2018, at approximately 4:30 AM, the Oregon State Police and Washington County Sheriff's office responded to a crash on Highway 26 near milepost 54 in Washington County. The initial report was that a vehicle hit approximately 11 elk.
The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division was contacted and responded to the scene. The Washington County Sheriff's Office is handling the crash and the Oregon State Police is working with the Oregon Department of Transportation in removing the elk.
There were 13 known elk hit by at least one, possibly more, vehicles. Approximately half of the elk were killed on scene and the others were put down for humanitarian reasons.
Troopers are working to salvage the meat and distribute it to food banks and senior centers. Three of the elk will be taken to Astoria for distribution, 2 elk will be taken to Tillamook for distribution, and the remaining elk be distributed locally.
The operator of the Chevrolet Avalanche was not injured.
Source: Oregon State Police
