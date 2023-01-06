SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jan-03-2023 14:05 TweetFollow @OregonNews Suspect in Custody after Police Pursuit ends in Officer Involved Shooting A suspect fired gunshots at police before giving chase Monday morning.

The pursuit ended under the Pacific Boulevard Overpass where Oregon State Troopers were involved in a shooting with the suspect. (Photo courtesy: KEZI)

(ALBANY, Ore.) - A suspect fired gunshots at police before giving chase Monday morning, ending with his apprehension and non-life threatening injuries. Corvallis Police Officers attempted to stop a vehicle Monday, about 11:45 a.m., on Peoria Road about a mile south of Hwy 34. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for the marked police vehicle and fired gunshots multiple times at the Corvallis Police vehicles. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton of Corvallis. Schmidt-Shelton was operating a black 1997 Honda, and he led the two Corvallis Police Officers in a vehicle pursuit through rural southwest Linn County, east on Bell Plain to Highway 99E. Oregon State Troopers and Linn County Sheriff Deputies joined the pursuit on Highway 99E, north toward Albany. Albany Police Officers successfully deployed spike strips near Beta Drive and again at 53rd Avenue, resulting in the suspect vehicle losing two tires, slowing the pursuit down. The suspect continued the pursuit into Albany and Oregon State Police utilized a forcible stopping technique on the suspect vehicle near the Albany Train Depot. The pursuit ended under the Pacific Boulevard Overpass where Oregon State Troopers were involved in a shooting with the suspect. The suspect was apprehended and transported via ambulance to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement personnel were injured during this incident. Detectives from the Linn and Benton County Major Crime Teams processed the scene of the shooting, and opened the highways at about 10:00 p.m. The suspect was arrested and is lodged at the Linn County Jail on the following: Attempted Murder

Attempted Assault 1

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Reckless Endangering

Reckless Driving

Fail to Perform Duties of a Driver Members of the Linn-Benton Major Crimes Team were assembled, with Albany Police Department leading the investigation of this incident. The investigation is ongoing. Source: Albany Police (Oregon) _________________________________________

Oregon | Crime | Most Commented on





Articles for January 3, 2023 | Articles for January 4, 2023