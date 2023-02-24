Oregon Winter Covers the Beach with Snow

SNc Channels:



Photo courtesy: Jon Monroe, Lincoln City, OR. (FB)

(SALEM, Ore.) - A sight not often seen on the Oregon coast: snow! According to ODOT, multiple roads remain closed by hundreds of downed trees, including U.S. 101 north of Neskowin, milepost 96 to 105, OR 229 Siletz Highway milepost 5 to 19, and OR 34 Alsea Highway milepost 5 and 28. On U.S. 30, watch for rocks. Expect ice, snow, trees and powerlines on the road throughout the region. Power is out in many areas. Slow down and move over for crews. Pacific Power crews are busy assessing and restoring weather related outages in Lincoln City while preparing for potential additional outages in western valleys as the Pacific Northwest continues to dig out from a fast-moving storm that dumped record amounts of snow in many communities and has blocked roadways throughout the region. “We are now looking at about 2,800 customers (in Lincoln City area) without power and we are working to get those homes and businesses restored as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Allen Berreth, vice president of operations. Regionwide, the snowstorm dropped large amounts of snow. An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow may fall from Portland to southern Oregon in the next 24 hours, accompanied by east winds up to 45 miles per hour. The potential for more outages in these areas remain. “We are deploying crews and equipment based on these detailed forecasts to aid in any restoration efforts,” Berreth added. Pacific Power encourages customers to report outages by calling 1-877-508-5088 or text OUT to 722797. TRAVELING IN WINTER CONDITIONS Travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions throughout the state over the next few days. Depending on where you're located in Oregon, snow, very low temperatures, and high winds continue to be in the forecast. Valleys and other low elevation areas will likely have less snow, but low overnight temperatures can make roads icy. A clear road can still have ice, so slow down and budget extra time for your trip. Many roads through high-elevation areas have packed snow and ice. High winds may cause snow drifts, too. Tire chain restrictions are in effect on most high-elevation roads. If you’re traveling this week, be winter-ready with water, snacks, warm clothing, medications, and other essentials. ODOT crews are plowing and treating the roads, but can’t be everywhere at once. Give snowplows and other vehicles space, and only stop to chain up your vehicle’s tires in designated areas. Driving conditions can change quickly during widespread winter weather. Double check the weather and your route before you head out. If you’re following a GPS route, make sure it keeps you on main highways and interstates. Back roads are not maintained during the winter. Visit tripcheck.com for the latest on road conditions, chain restrictions, and other winter travel information. Source: ODOT; Pacific Power _________________________________________

