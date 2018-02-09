Washington Man Loses Life on 99W near Dundee

|
Friday February 9, 2018
|
|
Washington Man Loses Life on 99W near DundeeSalem-News.com
The highway had one lane open for all traffic for about six hours.
(DUNDEE, Ore.) - Wednesday morning, February 7, at approximately 6:40, the Oregon State Police responded to a 2 vehicle crash on Highway 99W near Archery Summit Road, about 1 mile south of Dundee, in Yamhill County.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, operated by 46-year old Dwayne Kemp, of Tacoma, WA, was travelling southbound on Highway 99W when he went into cardiac arrest, causing his vehicle to veer off the road across the grass median and into the northbound lanes.
While crossing the northbound lanes, the semi was struck by a 2005 Hyundai SUV, which was travelling northbound on Highway 99W. The collision occurred just off the highway on the east side of the northbound lane.
Mr. Kemp was transported to Providence Hospital in Newberg, where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
The driver of the Hyundai, 49-year old Tarin Bickford, of McMinnville, passenger 21-year old, Emma Allen of McMinnville and a juvenile were transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center and treated for minor injuries. The occupants of both vehicles were wearing safety restraints.
Highway 99W was open with one lane in either direction for approximately 6 hours with intermittent closures for vehicle removal and the reconstruction.
The Oregon State Police was assisted by Dundee Fire, TVF&R, McMinnville Fire, Yamhill County Sheriff's Department, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Source: ODOT
_________________________________________
