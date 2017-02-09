Thursday February 9, 2017
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather


Weather Forecast

 

Feb-08-2017 10:19printcomments

Oregon Rains May Cause Downed Trees and Landslides

Salem-News.com Weather

With heavy rain returning, be alert for landslides across western Oregon

landslide
Landslide on Newberry Road in Multnomah County, Oregon, 2010 (FILE/Salem-News.com)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - With flood watches now in effect for most of western Oregon, be alert for landslides.

"As we've seen in the past few days, heavy rain can trigger landslides," says Ali Ryan Hansen, communications director for the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI).

"As the rain continues, so does the potential for landslides."

The National Weather Service in Portland issued a flood watch from this afternoon through late Friday night for the Portland metro area, the north and central Oregon Coast and Coast Range, lower Columbia, the Cascade foothills, and the central and south Willamette Valley.

Flood watches are also in effect for many areas of southern and central Oregon and the southern Oregon Coast. Track all Oregon flood watches here: FLOOD ALERTS

"Be aware that flood hazards are accompanied by landslide hazards," says Bill Burns, DOGAMI engineering geologist.

"Be extremely cautious, and avoid areas where landslides are more likely to occur."

DOGAMI's interactive SLIDO map helps identify areas that are susceptible to landslides, Burns says: www.oregongeology.org/slido.

People, structures and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk. Dangerous places can include:

  • Canyon bottoms, stream channels, and areas of rock and soil accumulation at the outlets of canyons.
  • Bases of steep hillsides.
  • Road cuts or other areas where slopes of hills have been excavated or over-steepened.
  • Places where slides or debris flows have occurred in the past.

For more landslide and debris flow information: Debris flow and landslide warnings

Source: Oregon Dept. of Geology and Mineral Industries

_________________________________________


Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras

Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for February 7, 2017 | Articles for February 8, 2017 | Articles for February 9, 2017 		Steele`s Karate
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!

Quick Links

AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.

DINING

Walery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM

WINERIES

Eola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR

CANNA-BUSINESS

CannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
KUSH Dispensaries of Oregon
KEIZER

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy