Maus Banned by a Tennessee School Board

Wednesday February 9, 2022
Feb-07-2022 20:44
Maus Banned by a Tennessee School BoardRalph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
The book topped Amazon’s best-seller’s list after the banning.
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - The McMinn County School Board in Tennessee voted to remove the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel Maus by Art Spiegelman from an eighth grade language arts curriculum due to concerns about profanity and an image of female nudity in its depiction of Polish Jews who survived the Holocaust.
When is the book burning?
The book topped Amazon’s best-seller’s list after the banning. "Banned in Tennessee" has become the publisher's marketing dream come true.
Remember the Index Librorum Prohibitorum ("List of Prohibited Books"), a list of publications deemed heretical or contrary to morality by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and Catholics were forbidden to read them? I remember some of my Catholic friends telling me that the "List" was a great source of a good read.
Maybe teaching critical race theory should be banned too. Oh wait a minute, nine states have already passed such legislation.
