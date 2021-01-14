Murder Suspect Demetruis Ray Brown Found Unfit for Trial

|
Wednesday February 3, 2021
Murder Suspect Demetruis Ray Brown Found Unfit for TrialSalem-News.com
Community update on double murder suspect after cases dismissed
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt provided the community an update regarding the criminal cases involving 26-year-old Demetruis Ray Brown -- the suspect in two separate murders, an attempted murder, and one in-custody assault.
On January 14, 2021, a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge issued an opinion and order finding Brown unfit to proceed to trial, as defined in ORS 161.360.
The court further determined that there is not a substantial probability that Brown, in the foreseeable future, will regain the capacity to stand trial.
Brown is currently at the Oregon State Hospital (OSH) in Salem, Oregon for custody, care, and treatment under Oregon’s “extremely dangerous person with mental illness” law, which is a 24-month period of commitment.
The Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB) will hold a hearing in six months to determine the placement of Brown and whether he is eligible for conditional release or early discharge.
By law, under these circumstances, the court is required to dismiss, without prejudice, all charges against Brown.
Oregon law prohibits a person from being committed to the OSH for longer than three years while pending trial and being medically treated.
In Brown’s case that three year limit expired on January 22, 2021, which resulted in the court conducting a hearing to determine whether he had the present capacity to stand trial. As previously stated, the court found Brown unable and dismissed all charges against him.
In Oregon, prosecution for murder may be commenced at any time after the death as there is no statute of limitation.
In the future, if Brown is discharged from the OSH and he has regained competency to stand trial, the state can and may reconvene the grand jury and re-indict Brown on the murder charges.
Given Oregon’s time limitations, the state will be unable to proceed with prosecution on any non-homicide-specific statute.
During this entire pendency of these criminal cases, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and its Victim’s Assistance Program have been in regular contact with the families of Mr. Jones and Ms. Herring to explain the legal posture of the cases and to offer services and support.
Timeline of the cases involving Brown:
