Epstein Confidante Ghislane Maxwell Found Guilty

|
Friday December 31, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-30-2021 11:59TweetFollow @OregonNews
Epstein Confidante Ghislane Maxwell Found GuiltyRalph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
Maxwell found Guilty on 5 out of 6 charges.
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - A jury in a New York federal court has found Ghislane Maxwell, a British socialite and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein, guilty on five of six counts related to her role in Epstein's sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.
She was found guilty of five federal charges: sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy.
She was acquitted on the charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.
I bet some well-known men are trembling at what Maxwell might say between now and sentencing.
We may find out more about the source of Epstein’s wealth; his relationships with powerful men, including Trump, former president Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz and billionaire Leslie Wexner; and about the nature of alleged photographs and possible video recordings seized from the safe in his Upper East Side townhouse.
Or, will Maxwell like Epstein mysteriously die while in custody to keep her quiet?
I highly recommend Netflix's documentary, "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich." Although, you might feel like taking a shower after viewing.
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Articles for December 29, 2021 | Articles for December 30, 2021 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.