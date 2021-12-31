Epstein Confidante Ghislane Maxwell Found Guilty

Maxwell found Guilty on 5 out of 6 charges.



(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - A jury in a New York federal court has found Ghislane Maxwell, a British socialite and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein, guilty on five of six counts related to her role in Epstein's sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.

She was found guilty of five federal charges: sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy.

She was acquitted on the charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

I bet some well-known men are trembling at what Maxwell might say between now and sentencing.

We may find out more about the source of Epstein’s wealth; his relationships with powerful men, including Trump, former president Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz and billionaire Leslie Wexner; and about the nature of alleged photographs and possible video recordings seized from the safe in his Upper East Side townhouse.

Or, will Maxwell like Epstein mysteriously die while in custody to keep her quiet?

I highly recommend Netflix's documentary, "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich." Although, you might feel like taking a shower after viewing.

