Winter Weather Advisory for Oregon's Central Willamette Valley

|
Friday December 31, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-29-2021 18:18TweetFollow @OregonNews
Winter Weather Advisory for Oregon's Central Willamette ValleySalem-News.com
Winter Weather Advisory: December 30, 04:00 AM PST until December 30, 12:00 PM PST
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 4am to noon Thursday for the central Willamette Valley, including the cities of Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, and Dallas.
Temperatures will drop back below freezing in the Central Willamette Valley this evening, with spots of ice likely on roadways, especially those with any moisture still on the pavement.
Total snow accumulation is expected to be 1 to 2 inches, mainly north and east of Salem.
It is important to take precautionary/preparedness actions during these challenging driving conditions. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5-1-1, or visit: for Oregon: www.tripcheck.com; and for Washington: wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map.
Source: National Weather Service
_________________________________________
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras
Articles for December 28, 2021 | Articles for December 29, 2021 | Articles for December 30, 2021
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.