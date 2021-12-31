Winter Weather Advisory for Oregon's Central Willamette Valley

Winter Weather Advisory: December 30, 04:00 AM PST until December 30, 12:00 PM PST



Image: Mike Sepull



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 4am to noon Thursday for the central Willamette Valley, including the cities of Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, and Dallas.

Temperatures will drop back below freezing in the Central Willamette Valley this evening, with spots of ice likely on roadways, especially those with any moisture still on the pavement.

Total snow accumulation is expected to be 1 to 2 inches, mainly north and east of Salem.

It is important to take precautionary/preparedness actions during these challenging driving conditions. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5-1-1, or visit: for Oregon: www.tripcheck.com; and for Washington: wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map.

Source: National Weather Service

