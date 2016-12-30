SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Dec-29-2016 17:13 TweetFollow @OregonNews Violent Crash on I-84 Near Cascade Locks Three were transported to area hospitals

Single-vehicle crash westbound on I-84 near milepost 44 (Oregon).

Photo: OSP

(CASCADE LOCKS, Ore.) - According to Oregon State Police, Troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash westbound on I-84 near milepost 44, which is near Cascade Locks at approximately 1:00PM today. The vehicle, a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, had crashed into the center concrete barrier while negotiating a curve, crossed both lanes of the interstate and crashed through the guardrail and down a wooded ravine. The force of the crash caused significant guardrail damage and sheared a large tree off at the base where it came to rest on top of the Trailblazer, which came to an uncontrolled stop on the driver's side facing eastbound. The vehicle was operated by 18-year old Madeline Hanel, from Parkdale. Two male passengers were inside the vehicle and have not been positively identified at this point. Hanel and the passenger from the backseat were transported by ground ambulance to a Portland area hospital for minor injuries. The second passenger, who was in the right-front seat, was transported by helicopter to a Portland area hospital for serious injuries. Prior to OSP arriving on scene, a local Cascade Locks resident, 37-year old Ken Davis, heard the crash and was first to arrive. He assisted Hanel and the rear passenger out of the car. He also attempted to extract the right-front passenger who was trapped in the Trailblazer. While Davis was waiting for emergency responders, the Trailblazer caught on fire and Davis was able to put it out with fire extinguishers he acquired from passing motorists. Early investigation is showing that speed is a contributing factor in this crash. OSP is still on the scene and the slow lane is blocked to assist in the removal of the vehicle and as the investigation is completed. OSP was assisted by Cascade Locks Fire Department, Skamania County Ambulance and ODOT.

_________________________________________

Traffic | Accident | Oregon | Most Commented on





Articles for December 29, 2016 | Articles for December 30, 2016