Driver Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision into Tree

|
Monday December 26, 2022
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-26-2022 15:07TweetFollow @OregonNews
Driver Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision into TreeSalem-News.com
The incident remains under investigation.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening, December 24, the driver of a truck collided with a tree near the intersection of Commercial and Owens STS SE, resulting in his death.
The arriving patrol officer and paramedics extracted the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle. Paramedics transported the driver to Salem Health where he died a short time later from his injuries.
The driver is identified as 33-year old Stephen William Sacchi, of Beaverton.
The Traffic Team responded to the location for the crash scene investigation. The team’s preliminary investigation indicates Sacchi was traveling southbound on Commercial ST SE when his truck veered out of his lane and onto the curb on the west side of the street.
The truck ultimately came to a rest when it collided with a tree on that block.
The incident remains under investigation.
Source: Salem Police Dept. (Oregon)
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Oregon | Traffic | Fatal | Most Commented on
Articles for December 26, 2022 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGWillamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.