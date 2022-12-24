Driver Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision into Tree

(Marion Polk Yamhill Crime, Traffic and Severe Weather Alerts) Photo courtesy: Becki Swenson, via Facebook



(SALEM, Ore.) - Just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening, December 24, the driver of a truck collided with a tree near the intersection of Commercial and Owens STS SE, resulting in his death.

The arriving patrol officer and paramedics extracted the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle. Paramedics transported the driver to Salem Health where he died a short time later from his injuries.

The driver is identified as 33-year old Stephen William Sacchi, of Beaverton.

The Traffic Team responded to the location for the crash scene investigation. The team’s preliminary investigation indicates Sacchi was traveling southbound on Commercial ST SE when his truck veered out of his lane and onto the curb on the west side of the street.

The truck ultimately came to a rest when it collided with a tree on that block.

The incident remains under investigation.

Source: Salem Police Dept. (Oregon)

_________________________________________