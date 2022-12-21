SNc Channels:



Dec-21-2022 14:11 TweetFollow @OregonNews Winter Storm Watch for NW Oregon Thursday morning lows likely will be the coldest temperatures since 2014.

Images: Nation Weather Service

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Temperatures will drop fast Wednesday night and stay cold through Friday morning as an arctic front moves into the area from interior Canada. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday late afternoon. Significant freezing rain possible across parts of western Oregon and Washington beginning Thursday night. This National Weather Service statement specifically affects portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington including the cities of St. Helens, Clatskanie, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, and Castle Rock. The storm system to impacting the Pacific Northwest will spread precipitation and gusty winds onshore by late Thursday ahead of an approaching warm front. After initially starting as snow, sleet and freezing rain is likely to develop and could linger for an extended amount of time over parts of western Washington and northwestern Oregon. This changeover to freezing rain is due to a dense arctic airmass remaining in place at the surface while warmer air surges over the region in the upper levels. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of one-tenth to one half of an inch possible. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions is expected to impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning commute. Widespread Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for areas spanning from eastern Washington State, through the Intermountain West, central/northern Plains, and Tennessee Valley, with additional Wind Chill Watches and Advisories covering areas as far south as the southern Plains and Gulf Coast. Temperatures in NW Oregon appear most likely to warm above freezing late Friday afternoon. Prepare now to protect people, pets and livestock, and plants. Have your emergency kit ready in case of power outages. To find a local warming shelter near you, dial 2-1-1. Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Snow, mainly after 4pm. Snow level rising to 1900 feet in the afternoon. High near 29. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night: Snow and freezing rain, becoming all freezing rain after 7pm. Low around 23. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday: Freezing rain before 10am, then rain. High near 41. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Rain. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 43.

Christmas Day: Rain likely, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Source: National Weather Service _________________________________________

