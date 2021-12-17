SNc Channels:



Dec-17-2021 13:50 TweetFollow @OregonNews Beavers to Open Gymnastics Season Ranked 17th The 2022 OSU gymnastics team features 13 returning letter winners

Brianna Yamamoto, one of nine freshmen in training.

Photo: OSU

(BOWLING GREEN, Ohio) - The Oregon State gymnastics team will begin the 2022 campaign as the 17th ranked team in the nation according to the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Preseason Poll, which was released on Friday. Eleven out of 12 opponents on the Beavers' schedule are ranked in the top 36 with a 12th receiving votes. In addition, five Pac-12 Conference teams are ranked among the top 25 and all eight of the league's gymnastics programs are in the top 36. Oregon State's home schedule includes duals against No. 8 UCLA (Jan. 23), No. 12 Arizona State (Feb. 5), No. 34 Washington (Feb. 13) and No. 33 Stanford (Feb. 25). The Beavers will host No. 24 Boise State and unranked San Jose State in a tri-meet to open their home slate on Jan. 15. The annual Dam Cancer meet is set for Feb. 5 when the Beavers take on the Sun Devils in Gill Coliseum. The Beaver road slate includes many challenges with a season-opening podium competition at the 2022 Collegiate Challenge that features six top gymnastics programs on Jan. 8 in Anaheim, Calif. The Pac-12 road trips begin at No. 7 California (Jan. 29) with others including No. 4 Utah (Feb. 18) and No. 27 Arizona (March 4). OSU concludes the regular-season in Denver, Colo. with a four-team meet against No. 10 Denver, No. 11 Arkansas and No. 32 Nebraska on March 13. The 2022 Oregon State gymnastics team features thirteen returning letter winners with seasoned veterans - Madi Dagen, Kayla Bird, and Kaitlyn Yanish – amongst them that will lead the squad this winter. In addition, the Beavers welcome nine new faces that look to make a big impact during the 2022 campaign – led by Olympic Gold Medalist Jade Carey. Other freshmen in training include Carley Beeman, Natalie Briones, Karlie Chavez, Kaitlin Garcia, Phoebe Jakubczyk, Lauren Letzsch, Trinity Pyle and Brianna Yamamoto. 2022 WCGA Preseason Poll 1. Michigan – 2405 points (37 first place votes) 2. Florida – 2319 (16) 3. Oklahoma – 2317 (6) 4. Utah – 2306 (8) 5. LSU – 2179 (1) 6. Alabama - 2027 7. California – 2020 (1) 8. UCLA - 1887 9. Minnesota - 1803 10. Denver - 1763 11. Arkansas - 1700 12. Arizona State - 1666 13. Kentucky - 1571 14. Auburn - 1460 15. Georgia - 1384 16. Missouri - 1334 17. Oregon State - 1316 18. Iowa - 1308 19. BYU -1208 20. Iowa State - 1005 21. North Carolina State - 981 22. Ohio State - 957 23. Illinois - 919 24. Boise State - 908 25. Southern Utah - 864 26. Utah State - 607 27. Arizona - 593 28. Central Michigan - 517 29. Penn State – 432 30. West Virginia - 428 31. Maryland - 425 32. Nebraska - 383 33. Stanford - 381 34. Washington - 367 35. North Carolina - 336 36. Michigan State - 305 Season and single meet tickets for the 2022 Oregon State gymnastics season are available for purchase via BeaverTickets.com/Gymnastics and 1-800-GO-BEAVS. For more information on the Oregon State gymnastics team, follow the club's official Twitter account at Twitter.com/BeaverGym, by Facebook at Facebook.com/BeaverGym or on Instagram at Instagram.com/BeaverGym. Source: OSU Athletics Communication _________________________________________

