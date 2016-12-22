Santiam Pass Experiencing Avalanches and Closures

Heavy snow and avalanches on Hwy 20.

Photo: Linn County Sheriff



(SALEM, Ore.) - Santiam Pass is enduring avalanches, motorists needing assistance, and vehicles blocking Highway 20, all being assisted by Sheriff's Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation.

Heavy snowfall has already caused one avalanche, and another has closed Santiam Pass near Milepost 79.1 at approximately 7:45 p.m. tonight.

There is also a semi truck blocking passage on Highway 20 near Milepost 83. Reports indicate traffic is limited to one lane of travel.

No tow trucks from either side of Santiam Pass are responding to the snowy area to assist motorists tonight.

Travelers stand a very high risk of being stranded if they travel over Santiam Pass while severe weather conditions, and avalanche dangers, exist.

Motorists are asked to avoid traveling over the Santiam Pass. However, should travel be necessary, please allow extra time for your travel, ensure you and your vehicle are properly equipped for the weather and road conditions, and check tripcheck.com before you travel.

Source: Linn County Sheriff

