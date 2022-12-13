Show an Affirming Flame and a Wonderful Life

|
Show an Affirming Flame and a Wonderful LifeMazin Qumsiyeh Salem-News.com
"Perhaps we need to give ourselves and others some space (of course without acquiescence to injustice), and remember all the good so many people do."
(OCCUPIED PALESTINE) - Life carries on and forces us to think of what legacy we leave in it. Will we be destructive or productive? How much time do we spend to challenge destructive forces and how much to build?
For me, the most rewarding is seeing positive change in eyes of children coming to our museum and botanical garden. To see it in the increased critical thinking and questioning by my students.
As the semester closes soon, I can’t help but marvel at where they and we were and where they are now. Here is just a glimpse of the achievements of our Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability in 2022:
I think of lyrics of Louis Armstrong’s song "What A Wonderful World":
I see them bloom, for me and you.
And I think to myself, what a wonderful world.
I see skies of blue, And clouds of white.
The bright blessed day, The dark sacred night.
And I think to myself, What a wonderful world.
The colors of the rainbow, So pretty in the sky.
Are also on the faces, Of people going by,
I see friends shaking hands. Saying, "How do you do?"
They're really saying, "I love you".
I hear babies cry, I watch them grow,
They'll learn much more, Than I'll ever know.
And I think to myself, What a wonderful world.
Yes, I think to myself, What a wonderful world.
And, we remember the wisdom of WH Auden, 1939:
Yet, dotted everywhere, Ironic points of light;
Flash out wherever the Just; Exchange their messages:
May I, composed like them Of Eros and of dust,
Beleaguered by the same;
Negation and despair, Show an affirming flame.”
The sage advice collected from readers in 2016 about what Palestinians should do, still worth reading:
Soon after that, I wrote this to my email list:
"I sometimes chastise a child using a sling shot to hunt birds. I want those employed to be charitable to those unemployed or impoverished. I want the uncomfortable to be comforted and the comfortable elite to feel a bit more uncomfortable (facing their conscience).
"I wish more people join civil disobedience and other forms of resistance. I wish government officials work at 20% efficiency instead of 5%. I want oppressors to stop oppressing now. I also expect too much of myself.
"I have to be careful of expectations and reality. People do what people do. Perhaps we need to give ourselves and others some space (of course without acquiescence to injustice), and remember all the good so many people do."
