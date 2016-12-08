Thursday Morning Fatal Crash on Hwy 99W near Adair

The crash resulted in the death of a 40-year old Corvallis woman.



Fatal crash on Hwy 99W, possibly ice-related.

Photo: Benton County Sheriff



(BENTON COUNTY, Ore.) - Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle fatal motor vehicle crash involving a coupe and a pickup, about four miles north of Corvallis.

At about 8:15 a.m., on Thursday, December 8, 2016, 40-year old Laura Leong, from Corvallis, Oregon, was driving southbound on Highway 99W, south of NE Crane Lane, in a 2001 Toyota Corolla Coupe.

The highway was covered in a layer of ice.

The Toyota began to fishtail in the lane, crossing the center line, and collided with a northbound 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by 59-year old Colin Gillin, also from Corvallis, Oregon.

The Toyota Corolla came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the roadway. The Dodge Ram came to rest on the east side of Highway 99W.

Medics from the Adair Village Fire Department arrived and pronounced Laura Leong deceased. Colin Gillin did not receive any injuries. The Benton County Major Traffic Collision Investigation Team arrived and processed the crash scene.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash and the public is asked to contact Detective Sergeant David Peterson at 541-766-6820 if they have any information.

ODOT provided detours and the highway was closed for about two and a half hours. Oregon State Police, Philomath Police Department and Corvallis Police Department assisted at the scene.

_________________________________________