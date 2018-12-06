Early Morning Toledo House Fire Claims One

The fatal blaze is still under investigation.







(TOLEDO, Ore.) - This morning at 4:12 am, the Toledo Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 26 Tom Jack Road in Toledo. They were assisted by teams from Newport, Depoe Bay, and Siletz Fire Departments, as well as the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the fire was suppressed, one deceased adult was located. The deceased has been identified as Betty Sue Mcgregor, 84, of Toledo, Oregon.

The Lincoln County Fire Investigation Team was deployed and is working to determine the cause of the blaze, which is still under investigation.

No foul play is suspected at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maleri Cates at 541-265-0670.

Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________