Thursday December 6, 2018
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Dec-05-2018 18:22printcomments

Early Morning Toledo House Fire Claims One

Salem-News.com

The fatal blaze is still under investigation.

Salem-News.com

(TOLEDO, Ore.) - This morning at 4:12 am, the Toledo Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 26 Tom Jack Road in Toledo. They were assisted by teams from Newport, Depoe Bay, and Siletz Fire Departments, as well as the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the fire was suppressed, one deceased adult was located. The deceased has been identified as Betty Sue Mcgregor, 84, of Toledo, Oregon.

The Lincoln County Fire Investigation Team was deployed and is working to determine the cause of the blaze, which is still under investigation.

No foul play is suspected at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maleri Cates at 541-265-0670.

Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for December 4, 2018 | Articles for December 5, 2018 | 		Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

OREGON AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy