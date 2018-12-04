|
Tuesday December 4, 2018
Dec-04-2018 00:45
'Haunted Salem Oregon' by Author Tim King (REVIEW)Dr. Jay Crook special to Salem-News.com
"...learn more about those strange occurrences that defy the laws of science and nature, and challenge our inner complacency"
(BOSTON) - Most of us have heard of the witchcraft and mysterious goings-on in old Salem, Massachusetts, over the years. Tim King’s new book takes readers to the far west, investigating the hauntings and other supernatural and inexplicable occurrences still going on in Salem, Oregon, putting that city in the same category as old Salem, Mass.
The author catalogs mysterious, frightening, and sometimes murderous supernatural encounters going back to the Native Americans who occupied the site before the arrival of settlers from the East early in the nineteenth century.
This book is not just about the past; in the present day, hauntings and apparitions are still frightening people in all sorts of contexts throughout the city and its environs.
Mr. King, who conducts Salem Ghost Tours in Oregon, describes a number of these encounters from his own personal experience and relates those of many other eyewitnesses. Then there are mysterious sites such as the tunnels under Salem that seem to offer a congenial environment for the activities of ghosts and spirits and other supernatural phenomena.
Salem’s sister city, Portland, also had such eerie tunnels when I visited it on a business trip in 1979. I can still recall the uneasiness I felt while walking through one of them and sympathize with the reactions of visitors to the more preternaturally active tunnels of Salem described by the author.
Altogether, Haunted Salem Oregon is a good read for Halloween or, for that matter, any other time of year when one is tempted to learn more about those strange occurrences that defy the laws of science and nature, and challenge our inner complacency.
—Jay R. Crook, PhD.
HAUNTED SALEM OREGON
