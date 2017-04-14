McMinnville Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Causing Death of Motorcyclist

Duck will not be eligible for earned "good time" to reduce the sentence.



Brenden James Duck was sentenced to 12 years for the death of a motorcyclist in April.

Photo: Polk County Sheriff



(DALLAS, Ore.) - Brenden James Duck was sentenced today to serve 12 years in prison by Polk County Circuit Judge Monte Campbell for causing the death of James Osredkar on April 14, 2017.

19-year old Brenden Duck of McMinnville,pled guilty to manslaughter in the second degree, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief in the first degree, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Per the court's judgment, Duck will not be eligible for earned time of other programs that would reduce his sentence.

Duck admitted to driving a stolen vehicle on Highway 22 near Kings Valley Highway when he drove into the oncoming lane, striking 43-year old James Rudolph Osredkar from Sheridan. Osredkar who was riding his motorcycle after leaving work.

The vehicle was subsequently located, engulfed in flames, on Ford Street in the nearby town of Rickreall.

Today's sentencing was attended by the victim's family who addressed the court. Also in attendance were members of the Oregon State Police that investigated the incident.

The case was prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney's Office, and investigated by the Oregon State Police, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the McMinnville Police, and the Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team.

Source: Polk County DA

