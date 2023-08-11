President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Hawaii

|
Friday August 11, 2023
Aug-10-2023 21:14
President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for HawaiiSalem-News.com
Individuals/business owners can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov or 1-800-621-3362.
(WASHINGTON D.C.) - FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Hawaii to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires beginning on Aug. 8, 2023 and continuing.
The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Maui County. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners jumpstart their recovery.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App.
If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency protective measures in Maui County and assistance for emergency protective measures for Hawaii County.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Maona N. Ngwira has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.
Source: FEMA Region 9
