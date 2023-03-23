SNc Channels:



Aug-03-2023 15:39 Think QNET Is a Scam? Take a Look at All the Awards It Has Won So Far CNET is one of Asia's premier e-commerce-based direct sales companies with a presence in more than 25 countries worldwide.



(SALEM, Ore.) - QNET is on a winning streak. Unlike scam business operations, the company, celebrating 25 years of success, is recognized and rewarded for its exceptional product offerings and grassroots business model fueled by the power of e-commerce. These awards reinforce that QNET isn’t a scam or pyramid scheme, which is how the company is often mistakenly labeled. It’s a legitimate business that provides opportunities for self-motivated individuals worldwide. “Innovation and growth are part of the [company’s] DNA,” says CEO Malou Caluza. “I am so proud to lead an organization dedicated to delivering world-class products, resources, and service to our distributors and customers around the globe.” At the 9th Annual 2021 CEO World Awards, Caluza was honored with the Gold Globee Award for Female CEO of the Year in the Consumer Products category. Caluza was acknowledged for her accomplishments and contributions worldwide. “It is an honor to be recognized by the 2021 CEO World Awards with a Gold Globee,” she said. “I am truly thankful to my team for their unwavering passion and hard work that has, in turn, driven me to become a better leader by the day.” Celebrating Success In 2021, the company took home 33 prizes from multiple worldwide industry events, including the Titan Business Awards, the Stevie Awards, and the NYX Awards. It also received seven awards at the 2021 Globee Awards, the MarCom Awards, and the Vega Digital Awards, where the direct selling business accepted accolades at the podium alongside global brands, including PepsiCo, Nike, Cisco, and Mastercard. At the 2021 Vega Digital Awards, its mobile app took home the top prize in the Mobile Apps & Sites category. The mobile app allows distributors to conveniently run their business from the all-in-one platform, filled with the latest product news and updates and direct selling industry resources. Caluza said, “With the introduction of new social media channels in multiple languages, the success of QNET’s virtual flagship convention, The V-Convention Connect, and our award-winning Aspire magazine and mobile app, we have truly created a comprehensive digital ecosystem for our distributors and customers to access no matter their location.” It won multiple prizes at the 2022 AVA Digital Awards, an international contest established in 1994 that acknowledges excellence by creative professionals in the digital communications industry. The AVA Digital Awards celebrate the work done in the areas of direction, design, concept, and production of digital media. It encourages contenders to submit various media, including websites, social media campaigns, and audio and video productions that exhibit information campaigns and innovative storytelling. The AVA Digital Awards are focused on acknowledging and commemorating digital media and communications around the globe. The award is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, which is made up of thousands of professionals from the communication and marketing fields. “These awards are a testament to the stellar work they do to serve our customers,” said Caluza. Caluza continued, “Our marketing communications and social media teams are passionate about storytelling. They are constantly engaging with our customers to understand their needs and tailor content pieces and campaigns that address those needs. "This has helped us achieve very high engagement in our digital marketing platforms.” The direct selling company received a Platinum Award for Web-Based Production/Short Form Web Video < 3 Minutes in the Sports Category for “QNET And Sports: A History of Building Champions.” The promotional video highlighted the company’s high-profile sports sponsorships during the past two decades. The company also won a Platinum Award for Digital Marketing/Content Marketing in the E-Magazine category for Aspire 30: QNET’s 23rd Anniversary Edition. This commemorative issue is the 30th edition of the company’s award-winning magazine. It featured its achievements, milestones, and lifestyle and business tips. It also included knowledge-based quizzes. The Hong Kong-headquartered business won a Gold Award in the category of Web-Based Production/Short-Form Video < 3 Minutes. “QNET’s Commitment to Creating a Sustainable World: Eco-Friendly Packing: Purpose-Led Products” describes the company’s commitment to Green Legacy, its sustainability initiative, through responsible and ethical sourcing of suppliers and materials, and converting eco-friendly packaging. The video “Why QNET is the Best in Direct Selling Industry: 3 Reasons” received a Gold Award in Digital Marketing/Content Marketing in the YouTube Marketing Video category. It’s an excellent marketing tool to expound to those interested in direct sales how the company utilizes unique features to help distributors transform their lives via its portfolio of products and life-changing business opportunities. Its fifth AVA Digital award was the Gold Award for Web-Based Production/Social Media in the Consumer Engagement Campaign (Multiple Forms) category for QNET #BottleSelfieChallenge. That focused on the company’s popular HomePure Nova water filtration system and raised awareness of the negative impact of single-use plastic, such as plastic water bottles. QNET Does Not Scam People, It Empowers Them The company has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs worldwide from more than 100 countries because it offers a wide variety of wellness, health, and lifestyle products that help people improve their lives in a plethora of ways. It’s one of Asia’s premier e-commerce-based direct sales companies with a presence in more than 25 countries worldwide. And unlike scam companies, it’s also a member of the Direct Selling Association in multiple countries. The company is also a member of the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore and the Hong Kong Health Food Association. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

