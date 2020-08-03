Stop on Red Campaign to End Needless Traffic Deaths in Oregon

|
Monday August 3, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Aug-03-2020 11:48TweetFollow @OregonNews
Stop on Red Campaign to End Needless Traffic Deaths in OregonSalem-News.com
Running a red light is extremely dangerous
(SALEM, Ore.) - How many times have you run a red light... or seen someone do it? If you’re still alive, you’re lucky.
Red light running is a significant cause of serious injury crashes in Oregon. Because it often results in T-bone crashes, red light running can cause debilitating brain injury and death. It is essential that every driver in Oregon heed the warning to Stop on Red.
Now through Aug. 8 is National Stop On Red week, and safety advocates hope Oregon drivers will learn and obey the law.
“When you run a red light, you are usually moving through the intersection at a higher-than-average rate of speed,” said Kelly Kapri, Safe and Courteous Driving Program manager.
“You need to stop on red, as it can be a matter of life or death.”
What does steady yellow mean? A steady yellow signal warns you that the signal is about to turn red. Stop before entering the intersection. If you cannot stop safely, drive carefully through it.
What does steady red mean? A steady red signal means stop and remain stopped until the signal changes. You are allowed to make the following turns on red after coming to a complete stop unless a sign or police officer states otherwise.
Here are a few steps you can take to be prepared to stop safely at the next red light:
Source: ODOT
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Oregon | Traffic | Fatal | Most Commented on
Articles for August 3, 2020 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.