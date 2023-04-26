Court Street in Downtown Salem Will Soon be Two-Way

Crews will change aspects of the streetscape on Court Street this week.



Construction changes for Court Street, Salem, Oregon



(SALEM, Ore.) - The Court Street project was designed to help increase access to local downtown businesses by converting the westbound three-lane road into a two-lane east-west direction, with appropriate left turn lanes at Commercial St. NE and High St. NE and available parking in both directions.

Due to improving weather conditions, work to complete the Court Street two-way conversion in downtown Salem will take place Wednesday, April 26 – Friday, April 28.

The public should watch for signs and cones identifying temporary lane markers and turn lane indicators and obey all traffic signs as various traffic control measures are updated and replaced.

Court Street, between Commercial St. NE and High St. NE, will be restriped to provide east and west two-way traffic to address mobility and usability issues within the City’s core.

The project will also include new medians and islands, traffic signals, and lighting. The changes are being made as part of the Central Salem Mobility Study recommendations.

These updates are like the recent conversion of State Street in 2021, which is located one block south of Court Street. The cost to design and construct the project is $500,000.

Installation of the new street striping is weather-dependent and requires a period of dry weather with temperatures above 40 degrees.

After a rainy and cold spring, this week’s temperatures will allow crews a period of dry and warm weather to apply the specialized thermoplastic paint.

Over the next few days, construction crews will alter and change aspects of the streetscape on Court Street including:

Replacing roadway striping

Activating new traffic signals

Altering the parking direction on the eastbound spaces.

For more information/updates: Social media; Visit the Active Construction Dashboard to view up-to-date information on the infrastructure improvements going on in your neighborhood.

_________________________________________