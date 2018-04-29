SNc Channels:



Apr-24-2018 14:25 Goodbye, OREGON MY OREGON: Long-Running Oregon Historical Exhibit Closes Sunday Construction begins May 1 on new permanent exhibition, opening February 14, 2019 (Oregon's Birthday)



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - After fourteen years, the Oregon Historical Society’s beloved Oregon My Oregon (OMO) exhibition will close as construction begins on a brand new state-of the art permanent exhibition, Experience Oregon. Since opening in 2004, this artifact-rich journey through Oregon’s history has delighted hundreds of thousands of students and visitors of all ages. Oregon My Oregon’s final day on view will be Sunday, April 29, and all are invited to visit OMO for free on Saturday, April 28, as well as view renderings and get a sneak peek at some of the interactive games that will be featured in Experience Oregon. “One of the many privileges of serving as Executive Director is the opportunity to tag along on guided tours of our showcase Oregon My Oregon exhibition,” said Kerry Tymchuk. “While I will miss Oregon My Oregon, I know that it will be replaced by an even more fascinating and relevant narrative.” Now in the final design stage, Experience Oregon will provide an epic overview of the state’s history. From a 180 degree intro theater to an immersive build that will let visitors walk through a covered wagon, the 7,000 square foot exhibit will provide a portal to Oregon for all visitors, from sixth generation Oregonians to recent arrivals to our state to tourists from across the world. Central themes like water, land, and home span the exhibition’s timeline, inviting viewers to think about how Oregonians have defined our state. By showcasing new and much-loved artifacts, along with diverse voices representing Oregon’s many cultures and geographies, this re-imagined exhibition will engage visitors in the experience of Oregon and its history. Funds for this new exhibition are being raised through contributions to the Oregon Historical Society’s FORWARD! capital campaign. The creation of Experience Oregon, along with the development of OHS Digital Collections, the upcoming renovation of the OHS Research Library, and the establishment of key endowments, make up the four initiatives of this multi-year campaign. As this is the last week to visit Oregon My Oregon, OHS will be sharing visitors’ favorite parts of the exhibit on Instagram. Visitors are invited to share their favorite memories from Oregon My Oregon and photos of visits over the years on social media using the hashtag #goodbyeomo. The Oregon Historical Society museum (1200 SW Park Avenue, Portland) is open seven days a week, Monday – Saturday from 10am – 5pm and Sunday from 12pm – 5pm. Admission is $11, and discounts are available for students, seniors, and youth. Admission is free for OHS members and Multnomah County residents. Source: Oregon Historical Society _________________________________________

