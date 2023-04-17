Fatal Crash on Hwy 20 Near Newport

Oregon Hwy 20 was partially closed for five hours.



Fatal crash occurred at Oregon Hwy 20 & Fruitville Road, Monday, April 17, 2023.

Map: Google



(SALEM, Ore.) - A two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near Newport that claimed one life was reported just before 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023. The crash happened near milepost 3, at Hwy 20 & Fruitville Road, known as a "blind curve".

Oregon State Police responded and upon arrival confirmed one fatality and one trauma patient.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that a white Toyota RAV4, operated by 70-year old David Eugene Beal Weaverling of Waldport, was eastbound on Hwy 20 when it crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a westbound grey Toyota Tacoma, operated by 29-year old Summer Rose Lovell, of Wilsonville.

Mr. Weaverling was declared deceased at the scene.

Summer Lovell was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The roadway was partially closed for five hours during the on-scene investigation, with vehicles detoured via the Bay Road for those traveling to Newport or Toledo. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Oregon State Police was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office/Oregon, Toledo Police and Public Safety Department, Pacific West Ambulance, City of Newport Fire Department, Toledo Oregon Fire & Rescue, and Oregon Department of Transportation.

Source: News Release from Oregon State Police

