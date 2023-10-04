SNc Channels:



Apr-11-2023 22:38 Woman Arrested and Missing Albany Boy Recovered In Portland The boy has been a Missing Person since April 5th.

24-year old Alyssa Thomas, of Albany, was arrested 4/10/2023.

Photo: facebook

(ALBANY, Ore.) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested Monday after police located her with a missing 13-year old boy. The boy has been a Missing Person since April 5th. About 11:35 a.m., Monday, Albany Police received a tip from a citizen that Alyssa Thomas and the teenage boy were currently at the Lloyd Center Mall in Portland, Oregon. Albany Police Detectives contacted the Portland Police Bureau requesting assistance in attempting to locate the boy and Alyssa Thomas, which they did successfully. Officers located Wade and Thomas in the food court area inside the Lloyd Center Mall. 13-year old Tryston Wade was taken into protective custody and 24-year-old Alyssa Kathleen Thomas of Albany was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and probable cause for custodial interference. Four Albany Police Detectives responded to the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct. Two Detectives took custody of Alyssa Thomas and transported her to the Albany Police Department to be interviewed. Two Albany Police Detectives took protective custody of Tryston Wade and transported him back to Albany. Tryston Wade was reunited with his mother at approximately 5:00 p.m. Alyssa Thomas was interviewed by Albany Police Detectives and lodged in the Linn County Jail with the following charges: Custodial Interference II

Rape in the 2nd Degree

Sodomy in the 2nd Degree Albany Police would like to thank the following for their assistance in this investigation: Community - for information and tips shared during this investigation which led to the location of Wade and Thomas.

for information and tips shared during this investigation which led to the location of Wade and Thomas. Portland Police Bureau - for their response to investigative requests over the past several days, and for successfully locating Wade and Thomas.

for their response to investigative requests over the past several days, and for successfully locating Wade and Thomas. Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this investigation and their Victim Assistance Liaison with helping reunite Tryston Wade and his mother. The Albany Police are continuing this investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact Albany Police Detectives at 541-917-7686. Source: Albany Police (Oregon) _________________________________________

