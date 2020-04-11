|
Saturday April 11, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Apr-10-2020 16:30TweetFollow @OregonNews
Bernie, are you in or out of the race?Ralph E. Stone, Salem-News.com
The Covid-19 pandemic has already made your "Medicare for all” more appealing.
(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - Reading the handwriting on the wall, you suspended your campaign, acknowledging that “the path toward victory is virtually impossible.”
Yet, you will stay on the ballot to collect delegates for the convention, "where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform.”
That sounds like one foot in and one foot out of the race.
In all your years in Congress, you did not join the Democratic party. Rather, you were content to be merely an ally of like-minded Democrats rather than a full-fledged member of the party. As a result, you were unable to turn very few of your ideas into legislation.
I suggest you get completely out of the race by taking your name off the ballot in the remaining primaries, publicly endorse Joe Biden, and then exhort your followers to do the same. Your successes in the primaries to date will give you significant clout on the party’s platform.
You have given Americans an explanation of your progressive agenda during your campaign. Unfortunately, the democratic and independent voters are more moderate than you. Hopefully, some of your policies will be adopted. The Covid-19 pandemic has already made your "Medicare for all” more appealing.
With your endorsement of Joe Biden, the Democratic Party can more effectively speak with a single voice to counter Donald Trump’s lies and misrepresentations. The alternative may be the unthinkable for this country — another four years of Trump.
As an aside, my wife and I voted for Elizabeth Warren in the California primary.
_________________________________________
Articles for April 9, 2020 | Articles for April 10, 2020 |
|googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.