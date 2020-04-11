SNc Channels:



Apr-10-2020 16:30 Bernie, are you in or out of the race? The Covid-19 pandemic has already made your "Medicare for all" more appealing.

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - Reading the handwriting on the wall, you suspended your campaign, acknowledging that “the path toward victory is virtually impossible.” Yet, you will stay on the ballot to collect delegates for the convention, "where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform.” That sounds like one foot in and one foot out of the race. In all your years in Congress, you did not join the Democratic party. Rather, you were content to be merely an ally of like-minded Democrats rather than a full-fledged member of the party. As a result, you were unable to turn very few of your ideas into legislation. I suggest you get completely out of the race by taking your name off the ballot in the remaining primaries, publicly endorse Joe Biden, and then exhort your followers to do the same. Your successes in the primaries to date will give you significant clout on the party’s platform. You have given Americans an explanation of your progressive agenda during your campaign. Unfortunately, the democratic and independent voters are more moderate than you. Hopefully, some of your policies will be adopted. The Covid-19 pandemic has already made your "Medicare for all” more appealing. With your endorsement of Joe Biden, the Democratic Party can more effectively speak with a single voice to counter Donald Trump’s lies and misrepresentations. The alternative may be the unthinkable for this country — another four years of Trump. As an aside, my wife and I voted for Elizabeth Warren in the California primary. _________________________________________

