Suspected Lake County Child Abusers Arrested in Indiana

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - In January 2019, Oregon State Police Detectives began an investigation into reported abuse of two young boys living in the town of New Pine Creek, Oregon, located in southern Lake County near the California border.

The boys were assessed at Klamath-Lake CARES (Child Abuse Response & Evaluation Services) where they disclosed extensive physical abuse and being forced to ingest marijuana.

The Lake County District Attorneys's Office brought the charges before a Grand Jury and warrants for the arrest of 26-year old Shawn Michael Fortune and 31-year old Jamie Baust of Lake County, Oregon were issued for Causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, Criminal Mistreatment First Degree, Assault Third Degree, Assault Fourth Degree, and Unlawful Use of an Electrical Stun Gun, Tear Gas or Mace.

Fortune and Baust fled Lake County and the state of Oregon prior to being apprehended on the listed charges.

OSP Detectives enlisted the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service – Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. The U.S Marshals Service located Fortune and Baust in South Bend, Indiana.

On April 4, 2019, the South Bend Indiana U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force located Fortune and Baust and took them into custody without incident. They will be held in Indiana until they can be extradited to Oregon.

Source: OSP

