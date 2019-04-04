Deputies Investigating St. Paul Triple Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

Speed is believed to be a primary factor in the crash.



The two occupants of the pickup truck and the single occupant of the box van died on scene. Photo: MCSO



(ST PAUL, Ore.) - Saturday afternoon about 3:18, a passerby came upon the two vehicle crash after it had occurred and called 911. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on McKay Road NE, east of Highway 219 near St. Paul.

Sadly, 3 people were found dead in the wreckage, there were no survivors.

Crash investigators have determined that a pickup truck was driving west on McKay Road when it left the roadway, came back onto the roadway and struck an eastbound box van. Speed is believed to be a primary factor in the crash.

The two occupants of the pickup truck and the single occupant of the box van died on scene.

The Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any information regarding the deceased individuals until their next of kin have been notified. That time frame is not yet known.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call MCSO at 503 588 5032.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Newberg Dundee Police, Oregon State Police, ODOT and the St. Paul Fire District.

Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________