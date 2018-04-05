SNc Channels:



What Not To Miss In Paris Other Than The Eiffel Tower What's on your Bucket List? If Paris, France is there.... here's some more food for thought!

Photo belle-kitchen.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Paris is a beautiful city and is definitely a dream trip for a lot of people. If you are planning a trip to the same anytime soon, you may wish to explore the place genuinely instead of just visiting the mainstream places like Eiffel tower. Shopping your heart out Shopping in Paris is on the bucket list for a majority of women but there are huge varieties of shopping for men over there as well. A trip to Paris is something that doesn’t happen often, therefore, every one should make the most out of the trip. Tasting Macarons Macarons though, are available in a number of countries all over the world, but the ones from Paris are the ones worth dying for. Missing out these is surely something that none of us could afford. Tasting wines and cheese Paris is a city known for different variety of cheeses, ranging from the roquefort to the camembert type of cheese and is a paradise for cheese lovers. You surely don't want to miss out on something that you crave for all the while, so trying on the cheeses from the city along with the innumerable options of wine is something you should do for sure. Spending time in museums Paris harbours some of the finest museums in the country, but you do not have the time to visit every. So, before actually going to the place, make sure that you do your homework on the museums of Paris well so that you know which ones can be skipped and which ones are worth visiting. Include antiquing The flea market of the city is a place where you should shop once in your lifetime if you are a big fan of antique materials. The flea market houses a great variety of some exotic antiques that are hard to find in any other part of the world. Having the crepes Crepe is an authentic french dish and is one of the hidden treasures of the city. If you visit the place, make it a point to dig into this dessert prepared by some of the exotic cafes and restaurants of the city. Losing yourself in the streets Once you visit this picturesque city, you will fall in love with the streets and the ay these streets are actually built. If nothing else, you can surely drool over these streets and get yourself some of the best pictures for your instagram posts. Enjoying the boisterous nightlife There is something about the nightlife of Paris which is incomparable to the night life of any other country. Be it the wine or the food and even the music, almost everything about Paris’s nightlife is eminent. If you are a party person then Paris should already be on your bucket list for partying. There is no limit to what you can do in the city of Paris, the possibilities are immense and you should definitely try everything. The number of things not at all worth missing are mentioned above, but you will discover much more on your own. Your travel will get even easier with the Paris airport taxi transfers that are available both from the airport and from the places to the airport as well. It's a piece of cake! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

