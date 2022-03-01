Why Mount Hood is the Perfect Skiing Destination

SNc Channels:



Mount Hood, Oregon is located about 67 miles east of Portland.

Photo courtesy: Peter Carlesino

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Northwest United States is known for its gorgeous scenery. Oregon in particular is brimming with astonishing sights. In fact, we have our own list of natural wonders that includes the Columbia River Gorge, Crater Lake, and the Oregon Coast. Although they’re all stunning, perhaps the most awe-inspiring natural formation in our home state is Mount Hood. Sitting at almost 11,250’ elevation and covered in snow year-round, Mount Hood is a paradise for skiers of all skill levels. Mount Hood for New Skiers Are you new to skiing? No problem! Mount Hood is perfect for beginners and casual skiers. Mt. Hood Meadows offers professional ski lessons and equipment rental so visitors can learn to slope safely without breaking the bank by buying expensive gear. If you’re having trouble convincing yourself to hop onto an open ski lift to take you to the top of a trail, don’t worry! Lesson participants get to ride in the fully enclosed Conveyor Lift called the “Ballroom Carpet”. Learn how to load and unload your gear while protected from the elements so that you’re ready to face the cold on your first ski lift ride. Mount Hood is also an ideal destination for novices because they have a variety of mountain trails designed for beginners. Just be sure to pick a day with nice weather. It’s much more fun to learn to ski under the sun than in wind and snow! Mount Hood for Advanced Skiers If you have a few skiing years under your belt, check out the advanced trails at Mount Hood. Start at around 8,000 feet elevation and shred your way down! And you’ll be in esteemed company. Several athletes on the HomeLight-sponsored US Ski Team have trained on Mount Hood, including 2022 Olympians and homegrown Oregonians Jackie Wiles and Luke Winters. You can even traverse advanced Nordic tracks throughout the ski season. If you plan on frequenting Mount Hood to get your ski on, check out the Nordic Pass for unlimited visits. Mount Hood Skiing for Families Maybe you want a family vacation where skiing is a secondary activity. You can rest, relax, and recharge at Mount Hood’s lodges, restaurants, and retail shops. Then, send the kids to the Children’s Learning Center, children’s ski school, or daycare while you have a little adult time in one of the onsite bars. If you fall in love with more than just the mountain, Mount Hood Meadows features an event hall that’s perfect for weddings and other events. Mount Hood is Perfect for Everyone Who Loves Winter Even if skiing isn’t up your alley, you can still find plenty to do at Mount Hood. Take in the breathtaking scenery while enjoying one of these activities: Climb the mountain in the peak season of April through June

Hike the Timberline Trail

Jump on the Timberline Magic Mile Skyride

Jump on the Timberline Magic Mile Skyride

Enjoy an overnight in the Mount Hood Tiny House Village Or, just sip a warm drink in the lodge and enjoy the scenery. Whatever activities you have in mind for your winter vacation, the memories you make at Mount Hood will last a lifetime.

