Aug-15-2017 12:30 TweetFollow @OregonNews Man Sought as Search for Missing Woodburn Woman Continues Police are seeking assistance from the public to find 26-year old Cynthia Martinez, a mother of four, missing three weeks.

30-year old Jaime Alvarez-Olivera is a person of interest in Cynthia Martinez’s disappearance.

(WOODBURN, Ore.) - Over three weeks have passed since 26-year old Cynthia Martinez was reported missing and she has not been seen or heard from since. Cynthia Martinez is the mother of four young children and her family and friends are very concerned about her. She had attended a birthday party in the Woodburn area Saturday evening, July 15th, and then went to the Tequila Nights Bar & Grill in Keizer arriving at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 16th. Cynthia was last seen leaving Tequila Nights Bar & Grill with two Hispanic males approximately two hours later at about 2:35 a.m. in a blue 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan. Cynthia’s mother, Angelica Castillo, came to the Keizer Police Department and filed a missing person report on her daughter, Monday, at 1:52 a.m. and the police began an investigation into the matter. The minivan has since been located by investigators, however, if anyone recognizes the vehicle they are encouraged to contact the Keizer Police Department as it may provide information helpful to the ongoing investigation. Investigators have identified both Hispanic men seen leaving the bar with Cynthia Martinez. One of them, 30-year old Jaime Alvarez-Olivera, is a person of interest in Cynthia Martinez’s disappearance. Jaime Alvarez-Olivera is believed to have left the Marion County area on Sunday, July 16th, a short time after Cynthia Martinez was last seen with him. He has not been located and his whereabouts are unknown. Jaime Alvarez-Olivera was last thought to reside in the Woodburn area, and was last known to be employed locally as a laborer who harvested berries. Identifying his residence or individuals he lived or worked with, or who may have known or associated with him could be very important to the ongoing investigation. Anyone who believes they may have information is asked to contact the Keizer Police Department (503-856-3529). The Keizer Police Department has been working tirelessly on this investigation since the day it was reported. There have already been over a thousand investigative hours devoted to this investigation. Keizer is being assisted by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.), the Oregon Department of Justice, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, and other local law enforcement agencies in both Marion and adjoining counties. The Keizer Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the disappearance of Cynthia Martinez to please come forward. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so. The Keizer Police Department can be contacted at 503-856-3529. _________________________________________

